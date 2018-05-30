Nagy’s Power Sports Hires Tony Dannemiller as Manager

Body Shop Business
Nagy’s Collision Centers announced the hiring of Tony Dannemiller as manager of the Nagy’s Power Sports location.

Dannemiller has always been motivated by his entrepreneurial spirit. When he was just 16, he started and ran his own lawn care business, which he operated for six years. To better understand his business and prepare him for future professional development, Dannemiller pursued and successfully completed a bachelor’s in business administration from The University of Akron.

“Tony has already proven he is a great addition to Nagy’s Power Sports,” said Ron Nagy, president of Nagy’s. “His knowledge of the industry and his education make him a great leader and a valuable resource for our company, staff and customers.”

Dannemiller said obtaining a career at Nagy’s has been a longtime interest of his due to Nagy’s quality of work and success. Now, as manager of Nagy’s Power Sports, Dannemiller will be doing his part in providing Nagy’s “next level service” by leading and managing day-to-day operations within the shop. So far, Dannemiller has really enjoyed the wonderful group of customers Nagy’s serves and all of the stories they share about their riding experiences.

“At Nagy’s Power Sports, we only offer ‘next level service’ and a great customer experience,” said Dan Nagy, vice president of Nagy’s. “Tony is a great example of a job well-done in both of those areas. We are very proud to have him as a part of the Nagy’s Power Sports team.”

In his free time, Dannemiller enjoys hunting, fishing, spending time with family, and riding his 2000 Honda Fourtrax 300 4×4.

