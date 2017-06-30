Body Shop Business
MSOs/Nagy's Collision Centers
ago

Nagy’s Power Sports Holds Charity Motorcycle Ride

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Nagy's Power Sports Holds Charity Motorcycle Ride

Dick Smith Paint and Body Shop Earns Assured Performance Certification

Bosch Introduces HDS 200 Heavy-Duty Scan Tool in North America

Nearly 600 People Could Die in Car Crashes During July 4 Weekend, National Safety Council Says

Michigan: Increase for Auto Accident Catastrophic Coverage Kicks in July 1

Body Shop’s YouTube Ad: ‘Insurance Companies Are Bad, Really Bad’

Horrific Collision in Delaware Splits Hyundai Sonata in Half

Lawsuit By Three Kenosha, Wis., Body Shops Against State Farm Gets Green Light

Video Explains Why Consumers Shouldn’t Let Insurers Dictate Where Car Is Repaired

Mitchell Clarifies Labor Hour Times for Diagnostic Scanning

(Left to right): Dan Nagy, co-owner, Nagy’s Power Sports; Michelle Boni, Marian’s Closet; Mark Baggs, lieutenant of the Wadsworth Salvation Army; and Thom Tate, manager, Nagy’s Power Sports

Nagy’s Power Sports held its second annual Ride for Wadsworth on Saturday, June 10. Over 30 riders participated this year and rode thorough Medina, Stark and Summit Counties, with proceeds going to Marian’s Closet and the Wadsworth Salvation Army.

“We truly believe in giving back to the community of Wadsworth for all the support they have shown us since opening our first Nagy’s Collision Centers location here in 2009,” said Owner Dan Nagy “We enjoy being part of a community where businesses like Enterprise, Wadsworth Brewing Company and Wadsworth Towing & Auto Repair share in our beliefs of giving back and partner with us to put on events like this .”

Show Full Article