Nagy’s Power Sports Holds Charity Motorcycle Ride

Nagy’s Power Sports held its second annual Ride for Wadsworth on Saturday, June 10. Over 30 riders participated this year and rode thorough Medina, Stark and Summit Counties, with proceeds going to Marian’s Closet and the Wadsworth Salvation Army.

“We truly believe in giving back to the community of Wadsworth for all the support they have shown us since opening our first Nagy’s Collision Centers location here in 2009,” said Owner Dan Nagy “We enjoy being part of a community where businesses like Enterprise, Wadsworth Brewing Company and Wadsworth Towing & Auto Repair share in our beliefs of giving back and partner with us to put on events like this .”