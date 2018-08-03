Nagy’s Pro Touch Becomes New Member of International Detailing Association

Nagy’s Pro Touch announced that it has become a new member of the International Detailing Association (IDA). IDA not only provides groundbreaking articles on changes to the industry, best practices and business tips, but the organization also offers training, educational and professional certification programs.

In particular, the Certified Dealer Program presents a unique professional development opportunity for Nagy’s employees who want to learn detailing from industry-leading specialists. This multi-phase program evaluates and develops a detailer’s technical knowledge and proficiency. Successful completion of the first phase, consisting of 10 written exams, will grant the detailer the title of IDA Certified Detailer (IDA-CD). Successful completion of a higher-level second phase, consisting of hands-on assessments, will award the detailer a title of IDA Certified Detailer, Skills Validated (IDA-CD, SV).

Furthermore, this new membership grants Nagy’s Pro Touch employees the chance to represent and promote Nagy’s Collision Centers at major industry trade shows and other IDA events.

“Nagy’s has focused on providing quality service since 1973, continually seeking opportunities to develop the skills of our staff and our reputation in the industry,” said Ron Nagy president of Nagy’s Collision Centers. “By joining the Internal Detailing Association, we now have access to resources, information and an international network that would otherwise be unattainable.”