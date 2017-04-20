Sherwin-Williams will hold its next EcoLean Level 1 workshop on location at Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championship teams Joe Gibbs Racing and Roush Fenway Racing, June 20-21 in Charlotte.

While at Joe Gibbs Racing and Roush Fenway Racing, collision center owners and managers from across the United States and Canada will receive training from some of the best collision services business consultants in the industry and see first-hand how an organization can embrace lean principals to greatly assist in its workflow, communication and increased productivity.

The special Charlotte session also will feature unique behind-the-scene tours and discussion with team members from two leading race teams of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

“Our attendees will be able to learn lean principles while engaging with our business consultants,” said Lee Rush, manager of business development at Sherwin-Williams. “We aim to give our EcoLean workshop attendees an extensive and comprehensive look at how they can create a lean environment in their own facility. This is a particularly special and rare opportunity for many. We have heard great response from shop management about the positive impact to their net profit; some have increased up to 30 percent.”

The exclusive EcoLean Level 1 workshop and program from Sherwin-Williams are offered to owners and managers of collision centers and dealerships from across the United States and Canada. They’re designed to educate attendees about how to maximize profitability by improving production and eliminating waste throughout their facilities.

In addition to the race team facility tours, the Charlotte EcoLean Level 1 workshop curriculum will include:

An overview of lean production, and its practical application in collision repair

Approaches to making a collision facility more efficient and predictable

Roundtable discussion for overcoming lean implementation challenges

To register, visit www.sherwin-automotive.com/ecoleanwp.