Service King Collision Repair Centers will serve as the title sponsor for Auto Club Speedway’s NASCAR Xfinity Series 300 race on March 25. The event will be known as the Service King 300.

“We are excited to announce Service King as the title sponsor of the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Auto Club Speedway,” said Auto Club Speedway President Dave Allen. “We look forward to working with Service King to bring our fans an action-packed weekend of racing and an unparalleled race experience.”

The official race hashtag will be #ServiceKing300.

“Service King has a proud connection with NASCAR fans across the country, and our entire family of teammates is honored to support this thrilling weekend of racing,” said Jeff McFadden, president of Richardson, Texas-based Service King. “Auto Club Speedway is home to some of the most loyal and passionate fans in the sport, and we look forward to a thrilling race at the Service King 300.”

Service King operates more than 300 repair centers across the United States.