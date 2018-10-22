National Auto Body Council and Faulkner Collision of Lancaster Present Recycled Ride to Military Veteran 

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) and Faulkner Collision of Lancaster announced that they, along with State Farm, donated a refurbished vehicle to a military veteran on Oct. 18 through the NABC’s Recycled Rides program. The vehicle will provide veteran Justin Walton, from Lancaster, Pa., independence and the ability to work and reunite with his family. The presentation took place at the TLC/Veterans’ Victory House fundraising event at the Eden Resort in Lancaster, Pa.

“It is an honor to work with our collision repair industry partners to help make a difference in the life of someone who valiantly served our country,” said Bill Garoutte, president and CEO of the NABC . “We are inspired by his commitment to returning to independence, and we thank him for his service. And, we thank all of our partners for their generosity and hard work in making this car presentation happen. Together, our industry can make a difference in the communities where we live and do business.”

Faulkner Collision and the NABC presented a 2011 Chevrolet Impala to Walton, who served nine years in the U.S. Army and is currently a disabled combat veteran. He completed one tour as part of Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan from 2009-2010. He is the proud father of four daughters. Through a series of unfortunate events, some of his own doing, some out of his control, he found himself homeless and without his daughters. After several years of struggling, Walton put himself in Veterans’ Court, which set him up with TLC/Veterans’ Victory House.

“It’s wonderful to have so many businesses and individuals come together to help this family adjust to life on their own,” said April Lausch of Faulkner Collision Center of Lancaster. “We congratulate Justin on his future and hope this gift of transportation eases his commute and provides many opportunities for his family to continue on the road to independence and self-sufficiency.”

TLC, which nominated Walton for the NABC program, provided him a case worker and support team to help him get back on his feet. Today, he is working toward reuniting with his daughters and gaining employment. The gift of reliable transportation will be a major asset in accomplishing both of these goals.

Veterans’ Victory House provides temporary housing and supportive services for veterans at TLC’s location at 105 East King Street in Lancaster. The goal of the VVH is to provide veterans experiencing homelessness with an opportunity to develop an individualized housing plan that will enable them to obtain permanent, sustainable housing. In 2016, 79 percent of those leaving the VVH were successfully housed (19 out of 24). VVH has served over 250 veterans since inception.

This NABC Recycled Rides presentation was made possible with partners: