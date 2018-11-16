National Auto Body Council Creates “NABC Day”

The National Auto Body Council has announced that in 2019 will kick off its yearly fundraising efforts with a new format – a single-day showcase called “NABC Day” for the collision repair industry featuring the annual golf tournament, a NABC Recycled Rides presentation and the industry reception – all held on Tuesday, January 15, at Tahquitz Creek Golf Club in Palm Springs, CA.

Each year, the NABC and its member partners raise funds to support hundreds of NABC Recycled Rides car presentations to those in need, NABC First Responder Emergency Extrication (F.R.E.E) education programs for first responders, and NABC Distracted Driving Awareness campaigns that keep thousands of drivers safe on the road.

The tournament will feature four-person teams in a best-ball format. Players will have an opportunity to participate in special on-course incentives and great raffle prizes. Sponsorship opportunities are available for the tournament including:

Presenting sponsorship

Hole sponsorships

Contest sponsorship – longest drive, closest to the pin, longest putt

On-course beverages and breakfast

Helicopter golf ball drop

Apparel and tee packs

Following the golf tournament, NABC will host its annual industry recognition reception for to honor all of the partners from across the collision repair industry that supports NABC initiatives throughout the year. At that event, NABC and its partners will host the first NABC Recycled Rides™ event of 2019, presenting vehicles to local families in need.

To register to play or sponsor the event, visit www.nabcgolfevent.org/

WHERE: Tahquitz Creek Golf Club

1885 Golf Club Dr.

Palm Springs, CA 92264

WHEN: Tuesday, January 15, 2019

7 – 9 a.m. Registration

10 a.m. Shotgun Start

4 p.m. NABC Industry Reception

4:30 p.m. NABC Recycled Rides™ Vehicle Presentation

NABC Recycled Rides is a unique program in which businesses representing all facets of the collision repair industry team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of the NABC Recycled Rides program in 2007, members of the National Auto Body Council have donated more than 1,800 vehicles valued at more than $24 million.