National Auto Body Council Elects 2018 Board Members and Officers

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) announced new officers and board members for its 2018 board of directors.

Executive Committee officers elected at NABC’s recent Annual Meeting in Las Vegas are:

Darren Huggins, chairman (Berkshire Hathaway Automotive)

Keith Egan, vice chair of community involvement (Colours, Inc.)

Kerry Angers, vice chair of industry involvement (Enterprise Rent-a-Car)

Elizabeth Clark, treasurer (State Farm)

Doug Schlueter, secretary (I-CAR)

Barry Barbee, director-at-large (AR Direct)

Domenic Brusco, immediate past chairman (PPG Automotive Refinish)

Newly elected to the board this year are:

Herb Lieberman (LKQ Corp)

Joseph O’Neill (Benner’s Auto Body)

Gerald Poirier (Farmers Insurance)

Returning members of the board include:

Joe Amodei (The Collision Centers of New York)

Scott Bridges (Hertz)

Craig Camacho (Harrington, A MITA Collision Company)

Brandon Eckenrode (Collision Repair Education Foundation)

Arlo Johnson (CARSTAR)

Michael Jordan (Manchester Collision)

William Mayer (Insurance Auto Auctions)

Anthony Natale (Dent Concepts)

Jim Ocampo (Axalta Coating Systems)

Joseph O’Neill, Jr. (Benner’s Auto Body)

Jeff Peevy (Automotive Management Institute)

Debbie Teter (Garmat)

“Each of us on the board of directors is here because we have witnessed the power of our collision industry to change and save lives,” said Darren Huggins, NABC’s newly elected chairman of the board. “We are passionate about sharing and involving more of our industry colleagues, so we can make an even greater impact. Our sincere thanks to NABC’s past leadership team for their commitment and dedication to furthering our mission to provide community service initiatives that exemplify the professionalism and integrity of collision professionals.”

According to Huggins, NABC anticipates a record 300 vehicles will be donated this year by its members through its signature Recycled Rides program, and hundreds of first responders will have the opportunity to gain additional skills through the First Responder Emergency Extrication (FREE) program. In addition, a newly released toolkit for NABC’s Distracted Driving Initiative provides local shops with resources to share important message to not text and drive throughout their communities.