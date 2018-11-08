National Auto Body Council Elects New Board Members at SEMA Show
The National Auto Body Council (NABC) announced that it held its annual meeting and board elections at the 2018 SEMA Show.
In addition to re-electing three board members whose terms were expiring, the NABC also welcomed four new members to its board.
Attendees at the NABC annual meeting had an opportunity to vote on the board members to guide the organization forward over the next three years. Newly elected board members include:
- Keith Bell, North American distribution and industry relations director, Axalta Coating Systems
- Kevin Creegan, national accounts manager, Saint Gobain Automotive Aftermarket
- Luke Harris, assistant vice president, Innovation, USAA
- Gene Lopez, director of development and training, Seidner’s Collision Centers
The re-elected board members include:
- Joe Amodei, development manager, Caliber Collision
- Barry Barbee, onnovation and industry relations, Peddle
- Darren Huggins, national collision center director, Berkshire Hathaway Automotive
They will join the NABC board members who are continuing their terms, including:
- Kerry Angers, assistant vice president, OEM Sales, Enterprise Holdings
- Domenic Brusco, president, BRUSCO Systems, LLC
- Keith Egan, national account manager/Betatag Innovations
- Elizabeth Clark, vendor management and strategy manager, State Farm Insurance
- Arlo Johnson, vice president, sales, CARSTAR
- Michael Jordan, collision director, IRA Collision Center
- Herb Lieberman, industry liaison, LKQ Corporation
- Clint Marlow, director – Claims Innovation and Customer Experience
- Bill Mayer, contractor, Insurance Auto Auctions
- Anthony Natale, president, Dent Concepts
- Joseph O’Neill, Jr., president, South Avenue Body & Fender, Inc.
- Gerry Poirier, national APD strategy manager, Farmers Insurance
- Doug Schlueter, principal, MSO Business Development, I-CAR
- Elizabeth Stein, vice president of industry relations, Assured Performance Network
- Debbie Teter, marketing director/national account manager, Garmat USA
The NABC membership also issued a vote of confidence in the NABC Leadership through the re-election of the NABC Executive Committee:
- Darren Huggins – chairman
- Keith Egan – vice-chair of Community Relations
- Kerry Angers – vice-chair of Industry Relations
- Doug Schlueter – secretary
- Elizabeth Clark – treasurer
- Domenic Brusco – immediate past chair
- Barry Barbee – director-at-large
“We have accomplished a great deal in 2018 and set the trajectory for the next several years,” said Bill Garoutte, president and CEO of the NABC. “We look forward to working with our volunteer board members – both new and returning – to continue to build positive awareness for our NABC members and enhance the foundation of the wonderful institution of the National Auto Body Council. Also, we thank these board members for their commitment of time and resources to help advance our important cause.”