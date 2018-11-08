National Auto Body Council Elects New Board Members at SEMA Show

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) announced that it held its annual meeting and board elections at the 2018 SEMA Show.

In addition to re-electing three board members whose terms were expiring, the NABC also welcomed four new members to its board.

Attendees at the NABC annual meeting had an opportunity to vote on the board members to guide the organization forward over the next three years. Newly elected board members include:

Keith Bell, North American distribution and industry relations director, Axalta Coating Systems

Kevin Creegan, national accounts manager, Saint Gobain Automotive Aftermarket

Luke Harris, assistant vice president, Innovation, USAA

Gene Lopez, director of development and training, Seidner’s Collision Centers

The re-elected board members include:

Joe Amodei, development manager, Caliber Collision

Barry Barbee, onnovation and industry relations, Peddle

Darren Huggins, national collision center director, Berkshire Hathaway Automotive

They will join the NABC board members who are continuing their terms, including:

Kerry Angers, assistant vice president, OEM Sales, Enterprise Holdings

Domenic Brusco, president, BRUSCO Systems, LLC

Keith Egan, national account manager/Betatag Innovations

Elizabeth Clark, vendor management and strategy manager, State Farm Insurance

Arlo Johnson, vice president, sales, CARSTAR

Michael Jordan, collision director, IRA Collision Center

Herb Lieberman, industry liaison, LKQ Corporation

Clint Marlow, director – Claims Innovation and Customer Experience

Bill Mayer, contractor, Insurance Auto Auctions

Anthony Natale, president, Dent Concepts

Joseph O’Neill, Jr., president, South Avenue Body & Fender, Inc.

Gerry Poirier, national APD strategy manager, Farmers Insurance

Doug Schlueter, principal, MSO Business Development, I-CAR

Elizabeth Stein, vice president of industry relations, Assured Performance Network

Debbie Teter, marketing director/national account manager, Garmat USA

The NABC membership also issued a vote of confidence in the NABC Leadership through the re-election of the NABC Executive Committee:

Darren Huggins – chairman

Keith Egan – vice-chair of Community Relations

Kerry Angers – vice-chair of Industry Relations

Doug Schlueter – secretary

Elizabeth Clark – treasurer

Domenic Brusco – immediate past chair

Barry Barbee – director-at-large

“We have accomplished a great deal in 2018 and set the trajectory for the next several years,” said Bill Garoutte, president and CEO of the NABC. “We look forward to working with our volunteer board members – both new and returning – to continue to build positive awareness for our NABC members and enhance the foundation of the wonderful institution of the National Auto Body Council. Also, we thank these board members for their commitment of time and resources to help advance our important cause.”