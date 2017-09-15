Body Shop Business
National Auto Body Council Extends Deadline for Award Nominations to Sept. 22

The National Auto Body Council has extended nomination deadline for its Award of Distinction and Body Shop Image Award to Friday, Sept. 22.

Nominations can be submitted online at www.NationalAutoBodyCouncil.org.

The Award of Distinction celebrates extraordinary efforts by individuals or groups from the collision industry who selflessly give of themselves for the benefit of others and, at the same time, exemplify the integrity and professionalism of collision industry professionals.

The Body Shop Image Award recognizes the positive impact an attractive, well-designed facility will have on its surrounding community. The award embodies the spirit of the National Auto Body Council to foster an environment where collision repair professionals can contribute their talents and resources, engage in community service and become a vital asset to the neighborhood and community at large.

Winners of the NABC Awards will be announced at the Collision Industry Red Carpet Awards Breakfast at the SEMA Show from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

For more information on the NABC awards program, contact Marie Peevy, awards program chair, at [email protected] or call (630) 881-7945.

