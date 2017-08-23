National Auto Body Council Invites Industry Professionals to Attend Northeast Regional Golf Fundraiser

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) and presenting sponsors Enterprise Rent-a-Car and ABRA Auto Body & Glass invite industry professionals to sign up for the Northeast Regional Golf Fundraiser.

The event will take place Tuesday, Sept. 26, in Mt. Laurel, N.J.

The cost is $200 for individual players and $800 for foursomes. Online registration is open on the NABC website.

As part of NABC’s Recycled Rides program, three local families will receive the keys to refurbished cars during the event. The vehicles were donated by GEICO and repaired by Service King, ABRA Auto Body & Glass and Moppert Auto Collision.

“This golf event is great way to entertain clients, develop and strengthen relationships with colleagues while supporting our industry’s community service efforts,” said Keith Egan, chair of the Northeast Regional Golf Fundraiser. “If you live, do business or are traveling in the Northeast, come join us and enjoy a beautiful fall day out on the course.”

Additional sponsors that already have signed on to support NABC’s community service programs include Colours Inc., Don Houck Auto Parts, PPG Industries, 3D Collision Centers, Service King Collision Centers, Insurance Auto Auctions and Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes.

Several additional sponsorship opportunities, ranging from $400 to $2,500, are available, Egan noted.

For additional event or sponsorship information, contact Egan at (267) 994-4374 or [email protected], or Mike McManus at (888) 667-7433, ext. 119, or [email protected].