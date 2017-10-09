National Auto Body Council Launches New Website with Member Shop Locator, Industry Calendar

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) announced the launch of its newly revamped website.

The new website is designed to provide members and visitors with additional functionality as well as easier navigation to sign up and find resources to implement the NABC’s programs, the organization said.

“Our website has always been an important way for us to share information and showcase how NABC members and collision industry professionals are changing and saving lives across the country,” said Domenic Brusco, NABC board chairman and PPG senior manager, industry relations. “We invite our members and the public to visit our new site, explore and learn more about our key programs: Recycled Rides, First Responder Emergency Extrication (FREE) and the Distracted Driving Initiative.”

The new website includes:

A new shop locator to easily search for locations of NABC member shops across the United States.

A membership directory with links to member websites.

A comprehensive calendar that serves as a one-stop listing of all NABC and major industry events.

An online link for members to upload and share photos and videos highlighting Recycled Rides, FREE and other events in local communities nationwide.

Reformatted, quick and easy forms throughout the site to easily join and renew membership, sign up for NABC community programs and sponsor annual national and regional NABC fundraising events.

“We are excited about our new website launch, which provides added functionality and value to our members and the collision repair industry,” Brusco said. “We encourage visitors to bookmark the page and check back often. Our goal is to continually update the site with fresh news and content about NABC’s community service programs and how collision industry professionals are making a difference in their local communities.”