National Auto Body Council Opens Nominations for 2018 Board of Directors

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) announced that it is accepting nominations for seven open seats for its board of directors.

The deadline for nominations is Sept. 1.

Board candidates may be self-nominated or an industry professional nominated by three members of the National Auto Body Council.

To qualify, the nominee must be an individual member of the National Auto Body Council or the designated representative of a company member. Board members are elected for three-year terms.

All nominations must be submitted in writing.

The election will take place at the NABC Annual Meeting on Nov. 1 at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas. Per NABC bylaws, proxy voting and nominations from the floor are not allowed.

Current NABC board members whose terms are ending this year may seek re-election. They are:

Greg Clark, Caliber Collision Centers

Michael Jordan, Manchester Collision Center

Keith Egan, Colours Inc.

Joe Lacy, formerly of GEICO

Elizabeth Stein, Assured Performance

Kerry Angers, Enterprise Rent-a-Car

Arlo Johnson, Driven Brands

“NABC has already made a tremendous impact to help improve the lives of thousands of individuals through our community service programs,” said Chuck Sulkala, NABC executive director. “We have the opportunity to change and save even more lives, and welcome nominations for all segments of the collision industry for leaders who are passionate and committed to these same goals.”

NABC initiatives include the Recycled Rides program, First Responder Emergency Extrication (FREE) and the Distracted Driving Initiative.

To submit a nomination for an NABC board seat:

E-mail [email protected] or Sulkala at [email protected] .

Fax the NABC administrative office at (414) 768-8001.

Mail to National Auto Body Council, 7044 S. 13th St., Oak Creek, Wisconsin, 53154

For more information about NABC board-member roles and responsibilities, contact Sulkala directly.