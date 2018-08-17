National Auto Body Council Opens Nominations for 2019 Board of Directors

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) has announced that it is now accepting nominations for seven open seats for its Board of Directors. Deadline for nominations is Sept. 1, 2018.

Board candidates may be self-nominated or an industry professional nominated by three members of the NABC. To qualify, the nominee must be either an individual member of the NABC or the designated representative of a company member. Board members are elected for three-year terms.

All nominations must be submitted in writing. The election will take place at NABC’s upcoming annual meeting on Thursday, Oct. 31 at the SEMA Conference in Las Vegas. Per NABC bylaws, proxy voting and nominations from the floor are not allowed.

Current NABC board members whose terms are ending this year may also seek re-election, and they include:

Darren Huggins, Berkshire Hathaway Automotive

Barry Barbee, Puddle

Dominic Brusco, PPG (term limit)

Joseph Amodei, The Collision Centers

Brandon Eckenrode, Collision Repair Education Foundation

Jim Ocampo, Axalta

Scott Bridges, Hertz

“The National Auto Body Council is united in our efforts,” said Bill Garoutte, president and CEO of NABC. “We recruit and mobilize people, companies and resources behind a common cause, which is ‘Changing and Saving Lives.’ NABC is the premier association representing the image of the entire collision industry. We welcome nominations from all segments of the collision industry for thoughtful leaders who are passionate and committed to these same goals.”

NABC initiatives include the Recycled Rides program, as well as First Responder Emergency Extrication (F.R.E.E.) and the Distracted Driving Initiative.

Nominations for NABC board seats must be submitted in writing: