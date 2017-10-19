National Auto Body Council Receives Prestigious National ‘Power of A’ Summit Award

The American Society of Association Executives recently honored the National Auto Body Council (NABC) with its highest award, the “Power of A” Summit Award, in recognition of the NABC’s Recycled Rides program.

The National Auto Body Council was one of six associations presented with the award at the society’s Power of A Summit Award Dinner in Washington, D.C. The award is given to associations that make exemplary commitments to creating a stronger America and the world.

The American Society of Association Executives created the award program to showcase how associations leverage their unique resources to solve problems, advance industry and professional performance, kick-start innovation and improve world conditions.

The society said it received 149 nominations for this year’s award.

“Through Recycled Rides, we have found a way to serve the folks that do not have transportation,” said Chuck Sulkala, NABC executive director. “They have shelter, they have a job and food, but they need transportation to get there.

“Recycled Rides involves every segment of the collision industry, whether it’s the insurer, repairer or vendor, many of whom do business with each other daily. When it comes to this program, everyone works together to make this successful. It is frankly, the highlight of our industry.”

Since the program’s inception 10 years ago, nearly 2,000 vehicles have been donated through Recycled Rides.

“The success of Recycled Rides is a testament to the generosity and commitment of our NABC members and colleagues,” said Domenic Brusco, NABC board chairman. “We thank everyone in our industry who has sponsored and contributed their time, talent and resources as we continue to implement community service programs that exemplify the professionalism and integrity of collision industry professionals.”