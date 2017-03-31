National Auto Body Council Seeks Nominations for Collision Repair Awards

Know of someone who exemplifies professionalism and integrity in the collision repair industry? If so, the National Auto Body Council (NABC) wants to hear from you.

Nominations are open for the association’s annual awards program.

“We have many heroes who work tirelessly and give generously of their time, talent and resources to promote the professionalism and integrity of our collision industry,” said Marie Peevy, chair of the association’s awards program. “We want to hear more about these individuals, who they are, hear their stories, so that we can recognize and honor their efforts.”

The NABC will announce the winners in November at the Collision Industry Conference during the 2017 SEMA Show.

Nominations are being accepted in three award categories:



The Award of Distinction recognizes individuals for bravery, philanthropy, charity and selfless acts of kindness. It transcends the rigors of daily business to uncover those helping the world around them without a thought of recognition for themselves. Any individual, business organization or group employed in a collision industry-related segment – such as collision repair facility, vehicle manufacturer, supplier/vendor, educator, insurer, independent appraiser or trade association – is eligible to be nominated.

recognizes individuals for bravery, philanthropy, charity and selfless acts of kindness. It transcends the rigors of daily business to uncover those helping the world around them without a thought of recognition for themselves. Any individual, business organization or group employed in a collision industry-related segment – such as collision repair facility, vehicle manufacturer, supplier/vendor, educator, insurer, independent appraiser or trade association – is eligible to be nominated. The Body Shop Image Award recognizes the most significant improvements made to a shop’s interior and exterior. Any body shop completing a remodeling during the calendar year 2016 is eligible to be nominated. One winner and three runners-up will be recognized.

recognizes the most significant improvements made to a shop’s interior and exterior. Any body shop completing a remodeling during the calendar year 2016 is eligible to be nominated. One winner and three runners-up will be recognized. The Excellence in Community Service Award celebrates outstanding charitable efforts and volunteerism by collision industry individuals and businesses. The award recognizes exceptional service initiatives that improve the quality of life for individuals or the community at large.

Online nominations and more information for all three awards are available at www.NationalAutoBodyCouncil.org. For more information on the awards program, contact Peevy at [email protected] or call (630) 881-7945.