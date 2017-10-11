Body Shop Business
National AutoBody Research to Discuss Variable Rate System at Houston Auto Body Association Meeting

National AutoBody Research (NABR), an independent research and consulting firm, will give a presentation on its Variable Rate System at the Houston Auto Body Association’s Oct. 12 meeting.

NABR will explain how the Standardized Labor Rate Survey and Variable Rate System work together, and “demonstrate the powerful software tools in the Variable Rate System to show how body shops can better understand competitive market labor rates, find the right rate for their individual shop, determine market rates for repairing various vehicle brands and search for and discover not-included operations paid locally and across the country,” Phoenix-based NABR said.

The meeting is open to all Houston area body shops, and they can register for the limited-space presentation on the Houston Auto Body Association website.

“We are excited to bring NABR to Houston to present their innovative Variable Rate System,” said John Kopriva, president of the Houston Auto Body Association. “They bring an independent, third-party perspective and unbiased system to the industry, to help differentiate collision centers for fair and equitable labor rates, and level the playing field for payment of not-included operations. Every Houston shop should attend to hear this important topic that is so vital to their business.”

Prior to the event, NABR encourages all body shops to take the VRS Standardized Labor Rate Survey on NABR’s survey website.

