National AutoBody Research Launches VRS Labor Rate Survey in State of New York

National AutoBody Research (NABR) has announced the launch of the VRS Labor Rate Survey in New York, sponsored by an anonymous western New York collision repairer. The online survey is free for all New York collision repairer centers and can be found on the NABR website.

The VRS Labor Rate Survey provides both collision repairers and insurers with an independent, third-party, trusted survey of labor rates in markets across the U.S. The VRS reports labor rate ranges based on shops’ posted labor prices, down to the ZIP code and shop level, filterable by key training, equipment and certifications.

“The VRS brings tremendous value and benefits to the shops of New York,” said the survey sponsor. “In the VRS, we now have an independent third party we can rely on to take labor rate surveys properly, producing survey results we can trust. The labor rate data is fully transparent, with nothing to hide. And the VRS contains an assortment of online tools to enable shops to price their labor appropriately and to get paid for more not-included procedures. Every quality shop needs to strongly consider using the VRS in their business.”

Added Richard Valenzuela, CEO of NABR, “We are extremely enthusiastic to bring the Variable Rate System and the VRS Labor Rate Survey to New York, an important and influential state in our country. Many shops across New York have made significant investments in training, equipment and certifications and deserve to be compensated commensurate with that investment. Now, New York repairers have the market data and online tools they need to help get paid what they are worth and get paid for more of the work they do.”

To see the VRS for themselves, any collision repair owner or general manager may request a free, no-obligation demo of the VRS to see firsthand how the system can help them charge and collect sufficiently profitable labor rates and get paid for more necessary but not-included procedures.

With the addition of New York, the VRS Labor Rate Survey now operates in the nation’s top five most populated states, including California, Texas, Florida and Illinois. New York is also the milestone 20th state to launch the VRS Labor Rate Survey, joining other states currently running the VRS Survey including Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas and Utah.