National Automotive Service Task Force AAPEX Session Will Highlight OEM Service Information for Techs

The National Automotive Service Task Force (NASTF) will kick off its Fall 2017 General Meeting at AAPEX with a Nov. 1 presentation emphasizing the value of OEM technical information for technicians working outside franchised dealerships.

“The Most Underused OEM Service Info Resources” session will familiarize attendees with the 40 light-vehicle and heavy-duty OEMs that provide service resources for non-dealership technicians. It will help independent technicians realize the full value of information provided on any one of the OEM technical websites, according to the task force.

The NASTF meeting will feature two additional sessions.

During “TechForce Foundation is on the Road to GREAT Techs,” attendees will learn about a coordinated solution for the long-debated shortage of qualified technicians.

“The session will accelerate the industry on the road to recruiting young adults into the technician profession, developing them into great technicians and keeping them with a lifetime of opportunities,” NASTF said.

The other session, “Changes are Coming to the SAE J1962 DLC,” will discuss the simple 16-pin data link and what’s in store for the future. Since 1996, all new light vehicles in the U.S. marketplace have connected to the outside world with this data port, but with progress of advanced vehicle technology, change is inevitable.

The meeting will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. local time in Casanova 606 at the Sands Expo in Las Vegas. Although registration is not required for the NASTF meeting, registration is required to attend AAPEX.

To register for AAPEX, visit www.aapexshow.com/bw. For more information on the NASTF Fall 2017 General Meeting, visit www.nastf.org/GeneralMeetings.