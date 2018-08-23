National Safety Council Reports Slight Dip in Motor Vehicle Deaths for First Six Months of 2018

The National Safety Council (NSC) has reported a less than 0.5-percent decrease in motor vehicle deaths in the first six months of 2018 compared to the corresponding period in 2017.

Motor vehicle deaths for January through June 2018 totaled 18,720. The January through June figure for 2018 was down 1 percent from the final 2016 estimate. The estimated annual population death rate is 12.2 deaths per 100,000 population, down 1 percent from the preliminary 2017 rate. The estimated annual mileage death rate is 1.2 deaths per 100 million vehicle miles travelled, unchanged from the preliminary 2017 rate.

A medically consulted injury is an injury serious enough that a medical professional was consulted. According to NSC, based on the current medically consulted injury-to-death ratio of 114:1, and rounded to the nearest hundred, the estimated number of nonfatal medically consulted injuries resulting from crashes during the first half of this year was 2,134,000. This represents a 1 percent decrease from 2017.

The estimated cost of motor vehicle deaths, injuries and property damage through June was $193.2 billion, a 1 percent decrease from 2017.