Nationwide Achieves I-CAR Insurance Gold Class Corporate Status

I-CAR has awarded Insurance Gold Class business recognition at the corporate level to Nationwide, an achievement that places Nationwide in the vanguard of insurers that are committed to enhancing the quality of auto collision repairs.

To achieve Insurance Gold Class status, Nationwide’s appraiser staff was encouraged to fulfill the Platinum Auto Physical Damage Appraiser training requirements in I-CAR’s Professional Development Program.

Nationwide set a goal to become I-CAR Insurance Gold Class by the end of 2017 and, due to its strong commitment to developing an effective learning environment, the company achieved Gold Class four months ahead of schedule.

When all individuals who are involved in handling an auto claim are properly trained to understand and utilize the most current repair practices, everyone in the collision repair process becomes more efficient. By becoming a corporate Gold Class organization, Nationwide is actively confirming that its associates understand the proper techniques and procedures necessary to ensure that complete, safe and quality repairs are made for its customers.

“I-CAR is pleased to recognize Nationwide’s commitment to becoming a corporate Gold Class organization,” said Brad Gutcher, I-CAR’s manager, segment development – insurance. “With the technical complexity of today’s vehicles, training has become an increasingly critical element throughout the collision repair industry. Nationwide has had a longtime focus on serving customers and valuing employees, and we look forward to maintaining our strong partnership in the years ahead.”

Nationwide’s achievement of corporate Gold Class is a significant milestone for I-CAR as well. I-CAR has now secured its 12th major insurance carrier to support the organization’s vision of connecting the collision repair industry with the information, knowledge and skills required to perform complete, safe and quality repairs for the ultimate benefit of the consumer.

“We are excited to achieve this highly coveted industry standard,” said Dave Bano, Nationwide’s senior vice president and chief claims officer. “This distinction is especially significant because of I-CAR’s leadership position in providing knowledge and training to the collision repair industry. Nationwide is committed to investing in continuing education and training for our associates in order to benefit our members, and Gold Class is a perfect example of that dedication.”