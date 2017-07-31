CARSTAR: Nearly 50 Locations Have Earned I-CAR Gold Class Status in 2017

CARSTAR announced that 49 of its franchise locations across the United States have earned I-CAR Gold Class recognition this year.

“CARSTAR is committed to delivering the highest-quality collision repairs and excellent customer satisfaction, and that is made possible by having the best trained technicians who are accredited at the top of collision repair industry,” said Michael Macaluso, president of CARSTAR North America. “Congratulations to all of these CARSTAR team members on achieving I-CAR Gold Status and their investment in advancing the collision repair services we deliver to our customers.”

CARSTAR locations that have received I-CAR certification in 2017 are:

CARSTAR Patriot Collision Center; Winchester, Va.

CARSTAR Schlenker Collision; Rockledge, Fla.

CARSTAR Tyler’s Collision Center; Niles, Mich.

CARSTAR Kraftsmen Collision; Colorado Springs, Colo.

CARSTAR A&B Wornall; Kansas City

CARSTAR of Lawrence; Lawrence, Kan.

CARSTAR Fred Beans Boyertown; Boyertown, Pa.

CARSTAR ARA North; Marysville, Wash.

CARSTAR Northwest; Omaha, Neb.

CARSTAR Dynamic Autobody; Columbiana, Ohio

CARSTAR Supreme Auto Body; Commerce City, Colo.

CARSTAR SheerMetal; Plano, Texas

CARSTAR Riverside Auto Body; S Yankton, Neb.

CARSTAR of Raytown; Raytown, Mo.

CARSTAR Fort Collins North; Fort Collins, Colo.

CARSTAR A&B of Smithville; Smithville, Mo.

CARSTAR Fred Beans Doylestown; Doylestown, Pa.

CARSTAR Murray’s Collision; Des Moines, Wash.

CARSTAR West-Hill Auto Body; Hillside, Ill.

CARSTAR Utzig Collision Service; Janesville, Wis.

CARSTAR Silver Hammer; Omaha, Neb.

CARSTAR Dependable Collision Center; Verona, Wis.

CARSTAR A&B of Riverside; Riverside, Mo.

CARSTAR All Line Auto Body; Bolingbrook, Ill.

CARSTAR Dempsey-Adams; Granite City, Ill.

CARSTAR Walt’s Autobody; Topeka, Kan.

CARSTAR Star Collision; Grand Rapids, Mich.

CARSTAR East Hartford; E Hartford, Conn.

CARSTAR Lancaster A-1 Auto Body; Lancaster, Mass.

CARSTAR Lou’s Auto Body; Milwaukee

CARSTAR Pat’s Auto Body; Plover, Wis.

CARSTAR International Body Shop; Elmhurst, Ill.

CARSTAR Forest Home Auto Body; Milwaukee

CARSTAR Ideal Arvada Auto Body; Arvada, Colo.

CARSTAR Fred Beans Newtown; Newtown, Pa.

CARSTAR Friendly of Roselle; Roselle, Ill.

CARSTAR Metcalf; Stilwell, Kan.

CARSTAR Kraemer Collision Center; Anaheim, Calif.

CARSTAR Pete’s of South Windsor; South Windsor, Conn.

CARSTAR Scuderi Auto Body; Rockville, Md.

CARSTAR Von’s; Tucson, Ariz.

CARSTAR Collision Specialties II; Kenmore, Wash.

CARSTAR West Seneca; West Seneca, N.Y.

CARSTAR Summit Collision Center; Helena, Mont.

CARSTAR Ideal Auto Body; Littleton, Colo.

CARSTAR Thomas Waldron Auto Body; Worcester, Mass.

CARSTAR Russom’s Collision – Dyersburg; Dyersburg, Tenn.

CARSTAR Troy; Troy, Ohio

CARSTAR of Owego; Owego, N.Y.

The Gold Class recognition is the highest role-relevant training achievement recognized by the collision repair industry. It’s estimated that only 10 percent of repair shops currently meet the rigorous Gold Class standard.