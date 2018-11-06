Nebraska Auto Body Association’s Annual Conference Set for Dec. 1

The Nebraska Auto Body Association (NABA) will be holding its annual conference and business meeting on Dec. 1, 2018 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Lincoln, Neb.

In addition to conducting association business, this event will be an education day that brings relevant, crucial and up-to-date information to collision repairers.

“The educational message is clear,” said Dave Yard, president of the NABA. “We are focusing on better business and doing proper repairs.”

3M’s Shawn Collins’ presentation on corrosion protection will show attendees why this is such an important part of the repair, how to do it and how to get paid for this. Collins, who has spoken at major trade shows including SEMA, brings his important message to Nebraska.

Mark Olson of VECO Experts will present three segments throughout the day: “Bulletproof File,” “Canary in the Coal Mine” and “10 Things to a Quality Repair.” Olson is an advocate for collision repairers and brings 32 years of success to his message.

Regional GM Representative Herb Anderson will give an update on the General Motors Certification program. Industry attorney Erica Eversman is researching the Nebraska Unfair Claims Practices act for the NABA. The report will be given at this meeting by NABA Board Member James Rodis of Woodhouse Dealerships.

This meeting is an opportunity for collision repairers to meet, network and move forward together. For those coming in Friday for the Saturday program, there will be a welcome reception at the Hilton Garden Inn from 6 to 8 p.m.

For more information, visit www.nebraskaautobody.com or call Janet Chaney at (480) 720-2565.