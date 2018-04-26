Body Shop Business
Nebraska Auto Body Shop Donates Pro Spot Welder to Local College

B Street Collision Center of Omaha, Neb., announced that they recently donated one of their Pro Spot welders to Northeast Community College’s automotive program.

Zach Wiese, owner & operator of the shop, spent the entire day teaching the students how to use the welder and gave each one the opportunity to test it out on one of their current projects.

The welder will allow Northeast instructors to train students on all type of steel, including boron and AHSS, with minimal heat effect in meeting OEM specifications.

“B Street feels it is important that future technicians coming out of trade schools are prepared and trained on the latest technology to ensure a smooth transition from education into their careers as collision repair professionals,” said Aaron Reeker, damage assessment manager at B Street Collision Center. “We are fortunate enough to be able to help with that.”

