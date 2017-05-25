Nevada to Create Nation’s First Statewide Vehicle-to-Vehicle Network

A technology firm and a Nevada consortium of public agencies said they plan to build the nation’s first statewide vehicle-to-vehicle network.

The Nevada Center for Advanced Mobility and Nexar said the project will implement “smart transportation systems” that will make Nevada’s roads safer.

The Nevada Center for Advanced Mobility (CAM) describes itself as “the contact point bringing together industry, government and academia” to develop standards for “advanced mobility” technology such as connected and autonomous vehicles.

Nexar provides “the world’s first vehicle-to-vehicle network for preventing road collisions and enabling autonomous mobility,” according to the company.

Nexar’s V2V network, which has shown a 24 percent reduction in collisions since its inception, according to the company, uses smartphone dash cams and cellular technology to provide drivers with real-time alerts to prevent vehicle, cyclist and pedestrian collisions.

The network is well-established in New York City and San Francisco and is ramping up in Las Vegas, according to the company.

The partnership with Nevada will maximize the benefits of Nexar’s existing network by increasing the number of users on Nevada roads and providing the state live-mapping capabilities through Nexar’s recently launched CityStream data platform, the company said.

“Leveraging the collective insight of government, academia and private industry is the cornerstone of Nevada CAM’s mission,” said Dan Langford, innovation director of the Nevada Center for Advanced Mobility. “The Nevada CAM-Nexar partnership represents an enormous opportunity to build upon those efforts so that Nevada – and ultimately other cities and states – can save lives and address key transportation issues through a cost-effective, market-based solution that benefits taxpayers.”

One goal of the project is to generate data covering 250 million miles on a weekly basis by 2020.

Throughout the partnership, the Nevada Center for Advanced Mobility and Nexar will continue to work together to identify additional opportunities with state, city and private vehicle fleets as well as consumers to expand the V2V network, the organizations said.