Body Shop Business
Driver Safety/Apple
ago

New Apple Operating System Will Include ‘Do Not Disturb While Driving’ Feature

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

‘Collision-Free Society’: Honda Aiming to Have Highly Automated Vehicles by 2025

Volvo Trucks Introduces Genuine Painted Parts Program

Luther Collision & Glass Earns Assured Performance Certification

Online Auto Insurer EverQuote to Award $50,000 in Scholarships to America’s Safest Drivers

Autocraft Bodywerks Earns Assured Performance Certification

Tesla-Owned Collision Repair Shops: Coming Later this Year

Collision Repair Marketer Steve Schoolcraft Dead at 61

KAPE/Capital Paint: BASF ColorSource Distributor of the Year

Mike Rowe to College Grads: ‘Don’t Follow Your Passion’

Updated Tesla Collision Repair Standards Establish Structural, Satellite Certification Levels

iOS 11, the latest software update to Apple’s mobile operating system, will include a “Do Not Disturb” feature to help users stay more focused on the road, Apple said.

With the new feature, iPhone can detect when users might be driving and automatically silence notifications to keep the screen dark.

iPhone users will have the option of sending an autoreply to contacts listed in “Favorites” to let them know they’re driving and can’t respond until they arrive at their destination.

iOS 11 for iPhone and iPad will debut this fall, Cupertino, Calif.-based Apple said.

Show Full Article