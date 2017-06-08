New Apple Operating System Will Include ‘Do Not Disturb While Driving’ Feature

iOS 11, the latest software update to Apple’s mobile operating system, will include a “Do Not Disturb” feature to help users stay more focused on the road, Apple said.

With the new feature, iPhone can detect when users might be driving and automatically silence notifications to keep the screen dark.

iPhone users will have the option of sending an autoreply to contacts listed in “Favorites” to let them know they’re driving and can’t respond until they arrive at their destination.

iOS 11 for iPhone and iPad will debut this fall, Cupertino, Calif.-based Apple said.