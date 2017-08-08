Body Shop Business
Repair/I-CAR
ago

New I-CAR Page Provides Best Practices for Repair Procedures that Lack OEM Guidance

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

I-CAR has created a new Web page that provides best practices for repairs that aren’t addressed in OEM procedures, position statements or other guidance.

I-CAR Best Practices is a left-hand-side menu item on the Repairability Technical Support portal. The Best Practices page aggregates “inter-industry developed and vetted guidelines to be used if there are no vehicle-specific repair information and no OEM published position statements or general procedures,” I-CAR says.

The best practices come from I-CAR Repairability Summits, which tap subject-matter experts from the OEMs, collision repairers, insurers, product manufacturers and tool and equipment makers.

I-CAR says it will add more best practices as they are developed.

