Body Shop Business
News/crunch time with jason stahl
ago

New ‘Crunch Time with Jason Stahl’ Video Features Visit to the Erie Institute of Technology

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Equipment and Tool Institute Honors Toyota, Fiat Chrysler with OE Awards

Automotive Service Association Will Hold 2018 Business Meeting at Walt Disney World

Women’s Industry Network to Host Educational Webinar Featuring Mike Jones

RUPES Introduces New Microfiber Polishing Pads

CARSTAR 76 in Grand Rapids, Mich., Helps Local Church Group Raise Money for Youth in Africa

Body Shop’s YouTube Ad: ‘Insurance Companies Are Bad, Really Bad’

Horrific Collision in Delaware Splits Hyundai Sonata in Half

Lawsuit By Three Kenosha, Wis., Body Shops Against State Farm Gets Green Light

Video Explains Why Consumers Shouldn’t Let Insurers Dictate Where Car Is Repaired

Road Rage Leads to Wicked Collision in Southern California

Episode 3 of BodyShop Business‘ Crunch Time with Jason Stahl video series, presented by Nissan, is now available for viewing! This episode, which will be shown in two parts (this one being Part 1), features Editor Jason Stahl visiting the Erie Institute of Technology in Erie, Pa., and talking with Director Paul Fitzgerald about the success of the school’s new auto body program.

“I was blown away when Paul told me how successful the program has been,” said Stahl. “After hearing from many in the industry about young people’s lack of interest in the collision industry, Paul said it has become the most popular program in the school, largely because he feels the school is located in a unique blue-collar area where people don’t shy away from this type of work.”

Watch for Part 2 in the near future!

 

 

Show Full Article