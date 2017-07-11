New ‘Crunch Time with Jason Stahl’ Video Features Visit to the Erie Institute of Technology

Episode 3 of BodyShop Business‘ Crunch Time with Jason Stahl video series, presented by Nissan, is now available for viewing! This episode, which will be shown in two parts (this one being Part 1), features Editor Jason Stahl visiting the Erie Institute of Technology in Erie, Pa., and talking with Director Paul Fitzgerald about the success of the school’s new auto body program.

“I was blown away when Paul told me how successful the program has been,” said Stahl. “After hearing from many in the industry about young people’s lack of interest in the collision industry, Paul said it has become the most popular program in the school, largely because he feels the school is located in a unique blue-collar area where people don’t shy away from this type of work.”

Watch for Part 2 in the near future!