Body Shop Business
Products/DeVilbiss Automotive Refinishing
ago

DeVilbiss Automotive Refinishing Introduces New DGi Pro Pod Digital Gauge

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

DeVilbiss Automotive Refinishing Introduces New DGi Pro Pod Digital Gauge

Collision Repair Education Foundation Accepting Instructor of the Year Nominations

BASF Now Accepting Entries for 2019 R-M Calendar

EstimateScrubber.com Adds P-Pages Made Easy

AASP/NJ to Host a Day with Mike Anderson and Friends

GM Launches New Collision Repair Network

Tesla Body Shops Now Open

Symach, DCR Systems Partner to Build Body Shop of the Future

Crunch Time with Jason Stahl Episode 12: ADAS and Recalibration, Presented by Red Kap

Trump Administration to Roll Back Obama-Era CAFE Standards

DeVilbiss Automotive Refinishing has introduced its new DGi Pro Pod digital air pressure gauge. Created for painters who depend on accurate inlet pressures for optimal gun performance and seamless color matching, the DGi Pro Pod is aimed at optimizing the painting experience.

The unique design has the gauge placed in-line at eye level for quick, easy checking – keeping it out of the way and placing it where it won’t be covered by the painter’s hand.

This gauge turns on automatically when the spray gun is triggered and features a smooth control knob for fast, accurate pressure adjustments. The easy-to-read digital display provides reliable read-outs that are accurate to 0.7 psi (0.05 bar). It is fully ATEX-approved and is gun washer safe. Installation is easy – the DGi Pro Pod can be fitted in minutes.

The DGi Pro Pod digital gauge is offered as a kit and, along with the gauge, includes an Air Flow Adjustment “Cheater” Valve, a DPC-31 DeKups Adapter, a 7mm Allen wrench and a spare valve seal.

The new DGi Pro Pod digital air pressure gauge will begin shipping on Aug. 30, 2018, and is now available for order in the United States and Canada.

 

Show Full Article