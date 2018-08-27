DeVilbiss Automotive Refinishing Introduces New DGi Pro Pod Digital Gauge

DeVilbiss Automotive Refinishing has introduced its new DGi Pro Pod digital air pressure gauge. Created for painters who depend on accurate inlet pressures for optimal gun performance and seamless color matching, the DGi Pro Pod is aimed at optimizing the painting experience.

The unique design has the gauge placed in-line at eye level for quick, easy checking – keeping it out of the way and placing it where it won’t be covered by the painter’s hand.

This gauge turns on automatically when the spray gun is triggered and features a smooth control knob for fast, accurate pressure adjustments. The easy-to-read digital display provides reliable read-outs that are accurate to 0.7 psi (0.05 bar). It is fully ATEX-approved and is gun washer safe. Installation is easy – the DGi Pro Pod can be fitted in minutes.

The DGi Pro Pod digital gauge is offered as a kit and, along with the gauge, includes an Air Flow Adjustment “Cheater” Valve, a DPC-31 DeKups Adapter, a 7mm Allen wrench and a spare valve seal.

The new DGi Pro Pod digital air pressure gauge will begin shipping on Aug. 30, 2018, and is now available for order in the United States and Canada.