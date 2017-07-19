New E-PACE SUV Combines Ultra-High-Strength Steel, Aluminum, Composites to Achieve ‘Jaguar Dynamics’

As Jaguar introduced the new E-PACE, the automaker said it’s using a mix of ultra-high-strength steels, lightweight aluminum and advanced composites “to create a compact SUV capable of delivering Jaguar dynamics and meeting global safety standards.”

“Throughout the vehicle body, the intelligent use of lightweight materials delivers the optimum balance of stiffness, strength and weight,” Jaguar said.

The crossover’s hood, front fenders, roof panel and tailgate are constructed from aluminum.

The use of aluminum saves up to 22 pounds on the hood, 6.6 pounds on the front fenders and 13.2 pounds on the roof panel compared to equivalent steel parts, according to Jaguar.

The aluminum tailgate, which is 33 pounds lighter than a conventional steel assembly, is produced with a Jaguar-pioneered riveting/bonding process and laser welding on certain joints, according to the automaker.

Meanwhile, the cross car-beam structure, which supports the instrument panel, is a lightweight magnesium casting.

“The casting’s precision makes a key contribution to the tight tolerances and high quality of the car’s interior,” Jaguar noted.

Jaguar said it’s constructing the body sides from a .03-inch-thick, high-formability steel that saves 7.7 pounds.

The E-PACE can be specified in 11 exterior colors: either Caldera Red (First Edition only) or Fuji White (Non-Metallic); Borasco Grey, Firenze Red, Caesium Blue, Yulong White, Indus Silver, Santorini Black or Corris Grey (Metallic); and Farallon Pearl Black or Silicon Silver (Premium Metallic).

Gesture Tailgate, Activity Key

High-tech features include a gesture tailgate, which uses sensors positioned at each side of the rear bumper to enable customers to open and close the tailgate by raising a foot.

An optional activity key is a wristband that customers can wear – in lieu of carrying keys – when participating in sports and leisure activities. The waterproof, shockproof wristband uses an RFID transponder to provide access to the vehicle via a sensor above the rear license plate.

Safety features include blind-spot assist, forward-traffic monitor, park assist and emergency braking.

Emergency braking employs a stereo camera – mounted behind the rearview mirror – to scan the road ahead.

“The camera can determine the distance of any objects in the vehicle’s path,” Jaguar explained. “When an imminent collision is detected, the system is designed to warn the driver and primes the brakes. If the driver fails to respond the system can activate full emergency braking to bring the vehicle to a halt.”