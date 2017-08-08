New Ez Coat Colors Match Pigment and Gloss of 2015-2017 Vehicle E-Coat

OEM-recommended Ez Coat has expanded its color offering from seven to nine factory-matched colors. New colors Field Drab and Dark Green are found on e-coats throughout a wide variety of 2015 -2017 Toyotas, Ford F-150s, Hondas, Nissans and more.

Ez Coat is trusted by technicians and painters to match the color and gloss of factory primer and e-coat to restore vehicles to pre-accident condition. It’s packaged in pre-mixed 16-oz. aerosols with color-matched caps for easy and fast application to bare steel and aluminum, OEM finishes and primer. It provides excellent corrosion control and is paintable with most automotive basecoats.

When used as part of SEM’s OEM Refinishing System (ORS), collision centers are able to reduce labor up to 85 percent when refinishing inner structural and support parts, cut-ins and jambs. The ORS leverages best-in-class aerosols, SEM Solve, Ez Coat, Factory Pack and 1K HS Clears to reduce repair times, steps and waste. This system also frees up the paint booth for more profitable work since aerosols are NESHAP compliant and usable directly on the shop floor.

To view the Technical Data Sheet and Safety Data Sheet, visit semproducts.com. To be the first to know about time-saving systems, product releases, promotions and training from SEM, sign up at semproducts.com/first.