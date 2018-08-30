Body Shop Business
New Illinois Texting and Driving Law Ups Penalty

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

A new law in Illinois will impose stiffer penalties on people who are caught texting while driving, according to an article by AP.  The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates at least 25 percent of crashes reported to police involve distracted driving.

Beginning next year on July 1, 2019, drivers caught texting will be issued a moving violation that will go on their driving record. Anyone convicted of three moving violations in a 12-month period may have their license suspended.

Currently, the law says that drivers’ first texting offense will be a non-moving violation that wouldn’t affect the person’s driving record.

