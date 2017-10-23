New Metalux Platinum Primer Delivers Performance

ChemSpec USA has announced the introduction of its new METALUX 9155 2K Platinum Filler Primer. With a high-build, this two-pack premium primer ﬁller (surfacer) is ideal for automotive reﬁnishing and new body work. It offers fast dry times and excellent sanding characteristics while delivering a stable substrate for all reﬁnishing essentials.

Customers say they love METALUX 9155 2K Platinum Filler Primer for its outstanding adhesion and durability. Featuring easy sanding and quick drying times, along with good color holdout and minimal shrinkage, this primer offers universal appeal to shops using the METALUX System. Available in one gallon cans.

For more information, call (800) 328-4892, email [email protected] or visit www.chemspecpaint.com. Or stop by ChemSpec’s SEMA booth no. 10677.