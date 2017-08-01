New PRO-LOGIX 2A x 4 Channel Battery Maintenance Station from SOLAR

Clore Automotive introduces Model PL4020, a 2A x 4 Channel 12 Volt Battery Maintenance Station, from SOLAR. Combining fully automatic operation and the ability to properly charge most lead acid battery types, the PL4020 provides the precision, effectiveness and versatility needed to meet the needs of mechanical repair shops, collision repair facilities, fleet operations, marinas and consumers.

The PRO-LOGIX PL4020 utilizes advanced microprocessor-controlled logic to precisely deliver a fully automatic charging routine designed to optimally charge and maintain each battery serviced. Each channel is fully independent, so a problem battery on one channel does not impact the rest of the batteries under charge. This also allows charging of any combination of battery types across the four channels, as the battery type is selected uniquely for each channel. The PL4020 features the ability to properly charge a wide variety of lead acid battery types, including conventional, AGM, spiral wound, start-stop, deep cycle and marine batteries.

The PRO-LOGIX PL4020 adapts its approach based on the needs of each battery it services. Such adaptations can include activating a soft start mode on deeply discharged batteries, a battery repair mode on older/distressed batteries and temperature compensation when charging in extreme temperatures. It also incorporates numerous features to make charging safer for the operator and the vehicle/battery being charged, including over-voltage protection, reverse polarity protection and battery fault detection.

