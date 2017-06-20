Body Shop Business
Products/RUPES
New Random Orbital Skorpio E Electric Sander

RUPES is proud to introduce its first tool using advanced brushless motor technology: the new SKORPIO E random orbital electric sander. SKORPIO E is a compact, silent and innovative orbital sander engineered with perfect ergonomics. The all-new design is comfortable and easy to use and provides optimized maneuverability and balance to ensure precise and efficient sanding results. SKORPIO E is also extremely quiet, extremely lightweight, and operates with low vibration levels to maximize operator comfort and safety. The new brushless sander features key design elements:

  • Central vacuum compatible: Skorpio E comes configured for connection to RUPES dust extraction systems, which provide dust-free sanding in a variety of applications
  • Speed control dial, with six working speeds: selectable speeds provide versatility, safety and precision control
  • Throttle lever: Further refining the ability of operators to control speeds, the lever is perfect for the adjustment of speeds and precision tool operation
  • Optimized ergonomics: the innovative design of Skorpio E allows the operator to use the tool in a variety of positions, with one or two hands, for accurate control and comfort.
  • Orbit size: Available in either 3 mm or 6 mm orbit
  • New multi-hole slim backing pad: The revolutionary RUPES designed backing pad maximizes dust extraction on both horizontal and vertical surfaces.

For more information, visit www.rupes.com or e-mail [email protected].

