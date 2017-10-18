Body Shop Business
Technology/Telematics
ago

New Smartphone-Based Driving Risk Score Detects Drivers Who Are 13 Times More Likely to Crash

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

New Smartphone-Based Driving Risk Score Detects Drivers Who Are 13 Times More Likely to Crash

Survey: One-Third of Teens Think Driving While High Is Legal in Pot-Friendly States

Nissan ProPILOT Assist technology Makes U.S. Debut on 2018 Rogue

Intel Employs Mathematical Formula, LeBron James to Allay Concerns over Driverless Vehicles

Former Diamond Standard Team Member Geoff Crane Passes Away

Every Body Shop Should Post John Eagle Verdict for Insurance Adjusters to See, Attorney Says

Collision Repairers Give High Marks to Regional Auto Insurers

Certification: Not Just a Fad

I-CAR Launches ‘Art and Science of Estimator Interactions’ Course

Mitchell Launches Guidewire Marketplace Accelerators to Meet Growing Consumer Demand for Mobile Transactions

 

Milliman Inc., a Seattle-based consulting and actuarial firm, announced that it has created a driving “risk score,” with the help of tech startup Zendrive.

The risk score is up to six times more powerful than the leading predictive models, according to Milliman.

Milliman teamed up with Zendrive, a smartphone-powered driving analytics company, to study how distracted driving and other driving behaviors can lead to auto collisions. Using Zendrive data, Milliman verified the behaviors that were strong indicators of collision frequency and created a risk score to compare the “worst” drivers relative to the “best.”

Their findings revealed that the worst 10 percent of drivers were over 13 times more likely to be involved in a crash than the best 10 percent of drivers.

The results were based on one of the largest telematics data sets in the United States, according to Milliman. As of today, Zendrive has captured more than 40 billion miles of driving behavior via smartphone sensors.

“Smartphones can measure driving behaviors that traditional, first-generation telematics can’t, such as who is driving the vehicle and phone usage contributing to distracted driving,” said Sheri Scott, a principal at Milliman and co-author of the study. “These new-age predictors contributed to a risk score that is over six times more accurate than the current industry leader models, which use traditional hardware-based telematics devices. There’s an opportunity here for auto insurers, especially commercial auto fleet insurers, to be early-adopters of this technology, and improve their ability to measure and rate risk.”

To read more about the study, go to http://www.milliman.com/driving-risk-score/.

Editor’s note: This story originally appeared in TelematicsTalk, a sister publication of BodyShop Business.