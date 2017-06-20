Body Shop Business
New Snap-on ECARA052 and CTLAR761 Articulating Work Lights

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

The new Snap-on ECARA052 and CTLAR761 rechargeable, articulating, cordless lights feature a built-in battery gauge, intelligent lighting control and variable brightness.

“These lights outshine other products in their class with multiple features and a brightness that exceeds 500 lumens,” said Snap-on Product Manager Mark Ganey. “In addition, the ability to choose the amount of light you need for the job makes work easier and can extend the run time of the lights by several hours.”

The ECARA052 and CTLAR761 will run four hours at maximum brightness or over eight hours at 40 percent brightness. Both lights feature gauges that let the user know how much battery fuel is available and an intelligent lighting system that visibly warns the user when there is less than five percent remaining power. A pivoting light bar and ergonomic grip make the design one of the most comfortable to use in the Snap-on family of work lights. Both the ECARA052 and CTLAR761 come with a hook and magnetic attachments.

For more information, contact your participating Snap-on franchisee or other representative, visit www.snapon.com or call 877-SNAPON-4 (877-762-7664).

