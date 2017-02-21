Body Shop Business
New Snap-on Plasma Arc Cutting Machine Packs Power into a Portable, Lightweight Unit

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

Adept at handling a variety of jobs without sacrificing performance, the new Snap-on PLASMA20i Plasma Arc Cutting Machine is a great addition to body shops, mobile truck repair businesses and general fabricators. While the small, 22-lb. unit allows for lightweight portability in the shop or on the job site, the Plasma Arc Cutting Machine packs plenty of power. It offers an adjustable amperage range from five to 20 amps and accepts 115-volt input power supply at minimum current requirements.

“This is the transportable solution so many professionals need in a plasma arc cutter,” said Snap-on Product Manager Mike DeKeuster. “The PLASMA20i is ideal for a variety of ferrous, non-ferrous and high strength materials. Even with its compact size, it’s powerful enough to cut up to 1/4” thickness, and the adjustable amperage makes it easy to lessen distortion when working on thinner materials.”

For applications such as panel removal around spot welds, the plasma cutter adjusts cut depths to the top layer of material without disturbing the base layer, so technicians save valuable time. The PLASMA20i package also contains an air filter and pressure regulator, so technicians can choose a nitrogen air supply or compressed air supply, making it extremely handy on-the-go in environments where compressed air might not be available.

For more information, contact your participating Snap-on franchisee or other representative, visit www.snapon.com or call toll-free 877-SNAPON-4 (877-762-7664).

