New Survey from Hum by Verizon Suggests 41 Percent of Drivers Struggle to Stay Focused During the Summer More Than any other Time of Year

From aftermarketNews.com

To raise awareness about driving safety during the summer, Hum by Verizon released new survey findings conducted by Wakefield Research of 1,000 U.S. adult drivers (ages 20 and older) between May 7-10 of this year.

According to the survey, 80 percent of respondents think drivers are more likely to speed during the summer than any other season.

Additional findings include:

Increased speeding and distractions

61 percent of millennial drivers struggle to focus while driving during the summer, followed by 43 percent of Gen X and 22 percent of Baby Boomers – more than half (54 percent) of parents struggle with focus while driving.

One in five drivers (20 percent) has received at least one speeding ticket within the past five years, and millennials have the highest percentage, with almost two out of every five drivers (38 percent).

Despite believing in the value of safety features and services, many drivers have not yet signed up for them:

87 percent of drivers don’t receive excessive speed alerts

86 percent don’t have boundary or safe-zone alerts

80 percent don’t have emergency or First-Aid assistance

79 percent don’t have maintenance reminders

49 percent don’t have roadside assistance

Hum by Verizon is campaigning to make the days between Memorial and Labor Day the “100 Safer Days of Summer.” For 100 days, parents of teens and summer drivers will be provided with smart tips to stay safer on the road this summer with giveaways and helpful hints on Facebook.com/Hum.

Hum is an aftermarket vehicle technology that helps predict potential issues, prevents breakdowns and offers protection when problems do arise. At the simple press of a button, drivers can receive live consultation with ASE-certified mechanics and emergency personnel on-demand and access to some of Hum’s basic features such as vehicle diagnostics and speed alerts, as well as access to a wide range of retail, dining, service and travel discounts. The Hum app can be downloaded from Google Play and the App Store for both current and new customers.

“From increased reckless driving to tire blowouts and engine failures, drivers face a greater risk of encountering dangers on the road during the summer more than any other time of year,” said Michael Maddux, vice president of product at Verizon Connect. “Hum can help provide a safer and more connected driving experience on the road during this peak travel season.”

Hum is compatible with more than 150 million passenger vehicles, 1996 and newer on the road today. For pricing and information, and to check vehicle compatibility, visit a Verizon Wireless retail store or hum.com.