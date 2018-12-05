New York Auto Body Shop Donates Equipment to Local Vo-Tech School

According to Spectrum News Buffalo, Collision Masters has donated its old frame machine to the auto body class at Ormsby Educational Center in East Aurora as a way of giving back to the collision repair industry. Collision Masters Owner Frank Todaro says it’s worth about $10,000, but it’s worth much more to instructor Rick Drewery and his students.

Todaro, whose father was a Sicilian immigrant who owned his own repair shop, attended a Boards of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES) vocational school himself when he was young to learn more about the auto body business.

“I loved what it was. He always directed me to be a doctor or a lawyer, ‘This is not what you want to do,’” Todaro told Spectrum News Buffalo. “In my heart, I already knew what I wanted to do.”

Twenty-plus years later, Todaro is president and CEO of Collision Masters with two repair shops in the city of Buffalo and 42 employees.

Todaro hopes his gift to the school will motivate other body shop owners to do the same and help grow the next generation of trade workers.

“There is a gap right now to fill those voids that we need, but I see it turning,” Todaro told Spectrum News Buffalo. “Helping out and donating and all the business getting together and doing what we can is what we need to do.”

