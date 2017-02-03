Josh Cable has 17 years of experience as a writer and editor for newspapers, B2B publications and marketing organizations. His areas of expertise include U.S. manufacturing, lean/Six Sigma and workplace safety and health.

The owner of two Nassau County, N.Y., collision repair shops has been indicted on charges of tax fraud and insurance fraud, according to the New York State Attorney General’s Office.

Prosecutors allege that Jose Cardona, owner of No Limit Auto Body Inc., owes $480,000 in sales tax for various time periods dating back to June 2010.

They also allege that Cardona and his wife, Veronica, filed a false personal income tax return for 2011 and failed to file personal income tax returns for 2012 and 2013, underpaying more than $160,000 in personal income taxes.

Jose Cardona, 38, was arrested on four separate indictments, according to the state. Veronica Cardona, 38, and employee Peter Bifolco, 35, also are facing charges. A judge set bail at $60,000 bond or $20,000 cash for Jose Cardona, and released Veronica Cardona and Bifolco on their own recognizance.

In addition to the aforementioned charges, prosecutors allege that Jose Cardona, No Limit Auto Body and Bifolco committed felony insurance fraud by adding damage to a car brought to the shop for repair and then billing for more than $3,000 in unnecessary repairs.

State investigators executed search warrants at Jose Cardona’s two collision centers ­– Perry’s Hub Auto Care in Hempstead, N.Y., and Henry Street Auto Body in Freeport, N.Y.

If convicted of the top count charged, Jose Cardona faces up to 15 years in prison, while Bifolco and Veronica Cardona each face up to seven years in prison.