Newly Formed MITA Collision Acquires Harrington Body Shop in Maryland

Eustace Mita and Dominic DelGiorno, partners in newly formed MITA Collision, announced the acquisition of their first collision repair facility: Harrington Body Shop in Rising Sun, Md.

Harrington Body Shop, a 20,000-square-foot facility, has been serving customers since 1954.

“I was excited at the opportunity to serve both existing and new customers in the Cecil County and surrounding areas,” DelGiorno said. “Our focus is to create what we believe to be the best solution for customers needing collision repairs. Harrington’s Body Shop helped us fulfill our goal by establishing a strong foundation in its ethics and community goodwill, which will assist us in our efforts to grow the business.”

Harrington, the first shop under the MITA Collision umbrella, “will serve as the core of the company’s overall growth footprint,” the company said.

“This prime location is the first step in starting our journey and will eventually align with other markets that we anticipate to do business in,” Mita said. “We look forward to serving our customers and strengthening our relationships with insurers.”

Mita and DelGiorno founded MITA Collision this year.