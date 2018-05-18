Next Elite Body Shop Solutions Webinar Will Cover Photo Estimating

Dave Luehr’s Elite Body Shop Solutions announced that the next installment of its free webinar series will focus on photo estimating.

The webinar, scheduled for 1 p.m. Central time on June 14, will feature Ryan Taylor of Bodyshop Booster. Taylor will present “Photo Estimating: The Good, the Bad & the Ugly!”.

To register, click here.

The free webinar series is “designed to keep collision repairers and those that serve them abreast of the latest information required to be successful in today’s challenging business environment.”

The webinars kicked off earlier this year when Jake Rodenroth, director of industry relations for asTech, presented “More Than Just Scanning.” In April, Mark Olson, CEO of VECO Experts, highlighted the “10 Simple Steps to Collision Repair Success.”

Most recently, in May, the webinar series featured Nick Schoolcraft of Phoenix Solutions Group.

All of the webinars are recorded so body shop owners can share the information with their teams. Collision repairers can view the archived webinars by joining the webinar community page at https://daveluehr.mykajabi.com/.

“Each month, industry experts share valuable and actionable information with our community, and the feedback from the industry has been extremely positive,” Luehr explained.

Established in 2014, Elite Body Shop Solutions offers a unique collision development program for body shops called Elite Mentor, according to Luehr.

“We help collision repairers establish a healthy culture in their organizations by teaching them leadership and communication skills and then helping them develop specific vision and values to guide the business in a positive direction,” said Luehr, a high-performance coach and industry advisor for more than 30 years. “It is only at this point in the client’s development that new processes and efficiencies can be successfully implemented, which ultimately leads to them running a successful and profitable company.”

For more information about Elite Body Shop Solutions or to be notified about upcoming webinars, email [email protected]. Once an attendee registers for any webinar, they will automatically be notified of upcoming Elite educational webinars held each month.