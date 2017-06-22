Nicholas Schoolcraft Replaces Late Father at Phoenix Solutions Group

Phoenix Solutions Group announced that Nicholas Schoolcraft will join the firm’s leadership team, replacing his late father, Steve Schoolcraft, effective immediately.

“Steve’s extraordinary vision and leadership have positioned Phoenix Solutions Group as the collision industry’s most innovative and comprehensive marketing consulting company,” said Tina Biancalana, vice president for Phoenix Solutions Group. “Steve’s ambition was to build an organization that puts our clients’ needs at the center of everything we do. Every Phoenix staff member can attest to this goal as being achieved.”

Nick Schoolcraft “is the ideal person to further Steve’s vision and legacy,” Biancalana added.

“Nick’s background in marketing and customer experience consulting has demonstrated his remarkable talent for developing solutions that deliver results and drive customer and employee engagement,” she said. “Also, his knowledge of the traditional as well as digital marketing space will be a welcome addition to the Phoenix Solutions team.”

Steve Schoolcraft passed away May 19 but collaborated closely with his son over the past five years to help position Phoenix Solutions Group as an industry thought leader.

Over Nick Schoolcraft’s career, he has spent time working with Fortune 100 clients to develop marketing and customer experience strategies that deliver tangible results. In his recent role at Accenture, Nick led many customer experience transformation projects in which he identified and evaluated complex customer and employee experience problems and created solutions that delivered business value, while increasing customer and employee engagement.

Nick Schoolcraft’s “relentless focus on delivering value for customers – while incorporating business demands into actionable strategy – has enabled him to propel significant business value through optimized processes and overall operational alignment,” Hoffman Estates, Ill.-based Phoenix Solutions Group said in a news release.

Before Accenture, Nick Schoolcraft worked for a leading national media company, where he helped develop digital and traditional marketing campaigns that transformed the way advertisers interact with their customers. These marketing campaigns not only increased ROI and engagement but also delivered on the expected outcomes of the organization, according to Phoenix Solutions Group.