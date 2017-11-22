Body Shop Business
Refinish/Mergers and Acquisitions
ago

Nippon Paint Makes Bid to Buy Axalta

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Raybuck Auto Body Parts Acquires Henry’s Automotive Warehouse

Long Island MSO Donates $4,000 to National Breast Cancer Foundation

Service King Opens Repair Center in Little Rock, Ark.

BodyShop Business on Holiday

BASF Customer Andrew Lee, Driven to Cure Receive State of Maryland Award

Autotech Collision Service TV Commercial Educates Consumers About DRPs

AkzoNobel, Axalta Mulling ‘Merger of Equals’

Antitrust Suit Contends GEICO Scheme Left Consumers with Unsafe Cars

Parker Auto Body Featured in Louisiana TV News Piece on Photo Estimating

N.Y. Body Shop Files Lawsuit Against Mercedes-Benz Dealer

Axalta logo

There’s more to the story of the now-concluded merger talks between Axalta Coating Systems and AkzoNobel.

According to a Reuters report, Osaka, Japan-based Nippon Paint Holdings has made an all-cash offer to buy Axalta, which prompted Axalta to drop its merger talks with AkzoNobel.

Axalta confirmed that the company “is engaged in discussions with Nippon Paint regarding a potential acquisition of Axalta.”

“Axalta will pursue such a transaction only if its board of directors determines that it is in the best interest of Axalta to do so,” the company said in a news release. “There can be no assurances that a definitive agreement between the parties will be reached or on what terms.”

Show Full Article