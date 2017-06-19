Nissan Ad Emphasizes Importance of Taking Collision-Damaged Vehicles to Certified Body Shops

How do you take some of the stress out of getting your collision-damaged Nissan repaired? You take it to a Nissan-certified body shop.

That’s the message the automaker conveys in a new online ad, which features a woman giving advice to someone who’s just been involved in a collision.

“The same thing happened to me last year,” the woman says. “But I felt so much better knowing I had it repaired right.”

She explains that she called a Nissan-certified shop for free towing, adding that the body shop was clean, the staff was professional and the shop was “great about keeping me in the loop about the whole process.”

“Cars are so complex, especially with the new safety systems they use,” the woman says. “You need experts with Nissan training to fix it right.”

Nissan uploaded the ad to its YouTube channel on June 14.