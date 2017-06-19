Body Shop Business
Marketing/Nissan
Nissan Ad Emphasizes Importance of Taking Collision-Damaged Vehicles to Certified Body Shops

How do you take some of the stress out of getting your collision-damaged Nissan repaired? You take it to a Nissan-certified body shop.

That’s the message the automaker conveys in a new online ad, which features a woman giving advice to someone who’s just been involved in a collision.

“The same thing happened to me last year,” the woman says. “But I felt so much better knowing I had it repaired right.”

She explains that she called a Nissan-certified shop for free towing, adding that the body shop was clean, the staff was professional and the shop was “great about keeping me in the loop about the whole process.”

“Cars are so complex, especially with the new safety systems they use,” the woman says. “You need experts with Nissan training to fix it right.”

Nissan uploaded the ad to its YouTube channel on June 14.

  • The Wreck Fixer

    Great! We have 8 OEM certifications at our facility and have taken a great deal of time and money preparing to be the best shop possible and to stay extremely current. Nissan and Honda are the only manufacturers that are taking this seriously and promoting the use of qualified shops. The others all talk a good game, but there is no follow through. This is especially true at dealership levels, where no attempt is even made to understand their own programs. We ALL own our work and pretending that the world won’t change is a big problem with many, many shops. I applaud Nissan and Honda for recognizing the need.

