ago

New Nissan LEAF Will Feature ProPILOT Driver-Assistance Technology

Nissan said the newest version of its all-electric LEAF will feature ProPILOT Assist, Nissan’s driver-assistance technology “that reduces the hassle of stop-and-go highway driving.”

“ProPILOT Assist supports drivers by helping control acceleration, braking and steering during single-lane driving on the highway,” the automaker said.

In the future, Nissan said ProPILOT “will offer increasing levels of autonomy, with the system eventually able to navigate city intersections.”

ProPILOT Assist is part of Nissan Intelligent Mobility, “the company’s blueprint for transforming how cars are driven, powered and integrated into society,” according to the automaker.

The LEAF is the world’s best-selling electric vehicle, with more than 270,000 sold worldwide, according to Nissan.

 

