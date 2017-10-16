Body Shop Business
News/nitroheat
ago

Nitroheat Announces New Sales Strategy in Advance of SEMA Show

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Global Finishing Solutions Now Offering Consulting Services for Improving Shop Throughput

I-CAR Introduces New ‘Driving the Conversation’ Podcast Series

Mitchell Releases P&C Industry’s First Artificial Intelligence-Enabled Claim Review Solution

AASP-NJ Body Shop Featured in Local TV News Piece on Deer Hits

1Collision Adds Minnesota Collision Repair Shop, Two Corporate Staff Members

Every Body Shop Should Post John Eagle Verdict for Insurance Adjusters to See, Attorney Says

Collision Repairers Give High Marks to Regional Auto Insurers

Certification: Not Just a Fad

I-CAR Launches ‘Art and Science of Estimator Interactions’ Course

Mitchell Launches Guidewire Marketplace Accelerators to Meet Growing Consumer Demand for Mobile Transactions

Nitroheat USA of Portland, Ore., announced it has embarked on a new strategy that it says will provide significant financial benefits to the end user of its nitrogen spray painting product line.

As of Oct. 1, 2017, Nitroheat will sell its products directly to the end user at a significant discount off its current MSRP. To launch the program, Nitroheat has teamed up with other prominent equipment manufacturers, including SATA, Anest Iwata and Wedge Clamp Systems.

“This ‘direct-from-manufacturer’ strategy will ensure the end users of our products obtain maximum price benefits and a shorter return on investment,” said Nitroheat CEO Derek Naidoo says. “Our products have proven themselves over the last seven years, and we aim to continue our market penetration into the automotive and industrial transportation sectors.”

To kick off the campaign, Nitroheat has introduced a SEMA 2017 special that is packaged with their partner products to supply the “ultimate spray painting solution.” For more information, visit http://nitroheat.com/sema_2017.

Show Full Article