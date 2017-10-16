Nitroheat USA of Portland, Ore., announced it has embarked on a new strategy that it says will provide significant financial benefits to the end user of its nitrogen spray painting product line.

As of Oct. 1, 2017, Nitroheat will sell its products directly to the end user at a significant discount off its current MSRP. To launch the program, Nitroheat has teamed up with other prominent equipment manufacturers, including SATA, Anest Iwata and Wedge Clamp Systems.

“This ‘direct-from-manufacturer’ strategy will ensure the end users of our products obtain maximum price benefits and a shorter return on investment,” said Nitroheat CEO Derek Naidoo says. “Our products have proven themselves over the last seven years, and we aim to continue our market penetration into the automotive and industrial transportation sectors.”

To kick off the campaign, Nitroheat has introduced a SEMA 2017 special that is packaged with their partner products to supply the “ultimate spray painting solution.” For more information, visit http://nitroheat.com/sema_2017.