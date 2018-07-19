Nitroheat USA Launches 0% APR Program for Q3

Nitroheat has announced the launch of a new zero-percent APR program for Q3 of 2018.

According to the company, the demand for Nitromax and Nitroweld systems has allowed it to implement this new deal for customers.

With immediate effect, customers can now have their equipment financed at a 0% APR. All new clients will also receive a Nitro Stat Gun for every Nitromax system purchased during Q3 of 2018. This offer will end on Sept. 30, 2018. The program is structured to benefit the end user to offset the repayments with the financial benefits derived from material savings and improved productivity, according to the company.

In a release, the company stated that:

“We realize the challenges of purchasing capital equipment and its impact on cash flow, therefore, through our leasing partnerships, we are now able to assist our clients by amortizing the cost of the equipment without incurring any interest on capital.”

This program is available directly from Nitroheat and its distributor network. For more information, contact [email protected]