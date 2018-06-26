Body Shop Business
Nominations for SEMA Industry Awards Open Now

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

Nominations for the SEMA Industry Awards are being accepted now through July 13, 2018 at www.sema.org/awards.

Regarded as the highest honors presented to companies and individuals in the automotive specialty equipment aftermarket, SEMA Industry Awards are presented for Manufacturer of the Year, Person of the Year, Rep Agency of the Year, Warehouse Distributor of the Year and Gen-III Innovator of the Year.

“The SEMA Industry Awards are presented to a highly distinguished group of people and companies who have helped to inspire and motivate the aftermarket industry to greatness,” said Chris Kersting, SEMA president and CEO. “We look forward to honoring the winners and recognizing their proven contributions, leadership and integrity.”

The awards will be presented in front of more than 3,000 of the industry’s most influential professionals at the SEMA Industry Awards Banquet during the 2018 SEMA Show in Las Vegas. To nominate an honoree and learn more about the SEMA Industry Awards, visit www.sema.org/awards or contact Lindsay Bianco at [email protected].

